Police preparing for Songkran traffic and crime
Police will implement measures nationwide to reduce traffic congestion, ensure safety on the roads, and prevent crime during the Songkran festival, national police chief General Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Friday.
Police will enforce the enhanced measures during the April 13 to 15 holiday, he said.
Trucks will be banned from main roads used for travel during the festival and extra lanes will be added to accommodate the surge in traffic, he said.
“The police also will be strict on checking for possible drinking or drug abuse by drivers of public buses. Laws will be strictly enforced to reduce road accidents,” Damrongsak said.
Highway Police commander Maj-General Ekarat Limsangkat said that more traffic to and from Bangkok is expected during Songkran this year – more than 7 million trips, up 5.3% from last year.
Traffic congestion could be worse than last year and the number of road accidents could rise, he said.
Falling asleep at the wheel is a major cause of road accidents, so motorists who feel drowsy should stop and rest during long drives, Ekarat added.
The Highway Police Division has 205 service stations across the country with a total of 344 rooms for tired drivers to use free of charge for brief breaks. Inquiries and bookings can be made online at www.booking.hwpdth.com.