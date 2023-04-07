Police preparing for Songkran traffic and crime

Police will enforce the enhanced measures during the April 13 to 15 holiday, he said.

Trucks will be banned from main roads used for travel during the festival and extra lanes will be added to accommodate the surge in traffic, he said.

“The police also will be strict on checking for possible drinking or drug abuse by drivers of public buses. Laws will be strictly enforced to reduce road accidents,” Damrongsak said.

Highway Police commander Maj-General Ekarat Limsangkat said that more traffic to and from Bangkok is expected during Songkran this year – more than 7 million trips, up 5.3% from last year.