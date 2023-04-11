Thailand’s new space laboratory joins battle against PM2.5 smog

On Tuesday, Chiang Mai was again listed as the world’s most polluted city by the IQAir monitoring website as forest fires and agricultural burning continue to plague northern Thailand with PM2.5 smog. Chiang Mai registered an air quality index of 210 with PM2.5 levels at over three times the national safe limit.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with early death from lung and heart problems.

The House committee on communications, telecommunications, digital economy and society is now coordinating with the Excellence Centre of Space Technology and Research (Ecstar) to use space technology to improve Thailand’s efforts in handling air pollution, its vice-chair Settapong Malisuwan revealed on Monday.

Ecstar has been tasked with developing the country’s first low-Earth orbit satellites and collaborating with other national space agencies including Nasa. It comes under King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.

Also joining the anti-pollution project is Thai startup TeroSpace, which opened the Space Technology Laboratory at Wiangpapao Technical College in Chiang Rai earlier this year. The lab is co-managed by Ecstar.

Settapong said the project will use satellite imaging to record the pattern of forest fires throughout Thailand as well as monitoring conditions that contribute to PM2.5 pollution.