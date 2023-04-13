Over half of elderly Thais want care from family, not state: Nida Poll
Nida survey of 1,310 elderly people shows 53% prefer to be cared for by family members as opposed to the state, or other private entities
More than half of elderly Thais believe their family members should take care of them, according to a nationwide survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll).
The survey of 1,310 people aged over 60 was conducted jointly with the Centre for Ageing Society Research from March 14-17, to mark National Elderly Day on April 13.
It found that 53.05% of senior citizens polled believe that family members are responsible for their welfare, while 41.91% said it was the state’s responsibility to provide care including nursing homes. Of the rest, 3.59% thought Buddhist temples and social foundations should take care of them and 1.45% said the responsibility lay with the private sector.
Of the senior citizens who wanted care from their families, 35.96% said it should come from the eldest or second-eldest daughter, 23.89% said from the eldest or second-eldest son, and 19.08% said all the children in the family should share the burden.
Of those who believed the state should be responsible for their care, 84.81% said they wanted government medical care and nursing services, 31.68% said transportation from their homes to run errands, and 31.60% said physical therapy and exercise facilities.
Of those who said the private sector should take care of senior citizens: 65.5% wanted private medical care and nursing service, 20.46% wanted physical therapy, and 18.09% wanted exercise facilities.