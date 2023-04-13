Over half of elderly Thais want care from family, not state: Nida Poll

It found that 53.05% of senior citizens polled believe that family members are responsible for their welfare, while 41.91% said it was the state’s responsibility to provide care including nursing homes. Of the rest, 3.59% thought Buddhist temples and social foundations should take care of them and 1.45% said the responsibility lay with the private sector.

Of the senior citizens who wanted care from their families, 35.96% said it should come from the eldest or second-eldest daughter, 23.89% said from the eldest or second-eldest son, and 19.08% said all the children in the family should share the burden.