'Election candidate' soaks up the Songkran spirit to make people smile

Pittayathorn Temyod, 43, a resident of the southern province’s Lampam area, wore his business suit and held a placard showing his photo and invented candidacy No. 99 to mimic politicians campaigning for next month’s general election.

The man’s suit was soaked with water as he danced happily on the roadside in the afternoon on the first Songkran day on Thursday.

Many passersby on pickup trucks stopped to chat with him. They were all smiles upon learning that he was a fake election candidate.

Pittayathorn, who is not a politician or contesting the May 14 election, said that he had opted to celebrate the Thai New Year this way because he felt relaxed and wanted to make people happy.