4 injured by stray bullets at Songkran fight in Bangkok’s RCA area
Four revellers were hit by stray bullets and another four sustained minor injuries while trying to run for cover when a man opened fire outside a Bangkok bar early on Monday.
The incident took place at about 1am outside Ornic Pub on Royal City Avenue (RCA). A Songkran water-splashing party was in full swing when a man showed up and began arguing with another partygoer. Witnesses said a scuffle broke out and the newcomer pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the ground to apparently intimidate the other man’s friends.
The bullets apparently bounced off the ground and hit four people nearby. Those with bullet injuries have been identified as Obnithi Puengkheha, 26, Jiraporn Poolsuk, 26, Natthanon Nonthasud, 25, and Thitipol Suppasert, 28. The injured are being treated at Bangkok Hospital.
Police officers rushed to the scene and found 10 spent bullet casings in the area. They have also arrested the suspect but were refusing to identify him as of press time.
Though Songkran festivities officially came to an end on Saturday, water-splashing parties continued being held at many entertainment venues.