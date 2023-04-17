4 injured by stray bullets at Songkran fight in Bangkok’s RCA area

The incident took place at about 1am outside Ornic Pub on Royal City Avenue (RCA). A Songkran water-splashing party was in full swing when a man showed up and began arguing with another partygoer. Witnesses said a scuffle broke out and the newcomer pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the ground to apparently intimidate the other man’s friends.

The bullets apparently bounced off the ground and hit four people nearby. Those with bullet injuries have been identified as Obnithi Puengkheha, 26, Jiraporn Poolsuk, 26, Natthanon Nonthasud, 25, and Thitipol Suppasert, 28. The injured are being treated at Bangkok Hospital.