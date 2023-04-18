Thai Northeast braces for boom as China-Laos passenger railway opens

Nong Khai and neighbouring northeastern provinces are set to benefit after the Laos-China high-speed railway launched cross-border passenger services just in time for Songkran.

Passengers boarded the first train from China’s Kunming in Yunnan province to the Lao capital of Vientiane, just over the border from Nong Khai, on April 13 – the first day of Songkran.

The new gateway between China and Thailand is expected to bring an influx of tourists and investment to Nong Khai and surrounding provinces.

Jiranan Sakuntangkoon, a Nong Khai Tourism Association consultant, explained that many tourists prefer to stay overnight in Nong Khai before resuming their trip to Vientiane, located 20 kilometres away.

Monnipa Kowitthasiri-kul, president of the Nong Khai Chamber of Commerce, hopes that Chinese tourists who travel to Laos will also continue their trip to Nong Khai and other provinces in northeastern Thailand.