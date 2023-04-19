5 provinces in Thailand suffering from blazing heat
Five provinces in Thailand hit by extreme heat wave, some as high as 51.5 degrees Celsius; brought by southerly winds across the lower Northeast, East and lower Central region.
Summer is here with a bang and five provinces are sizzling with the heat index or felt temperatures as high as 51.5 degrees Celsius in some places.
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has put the heat down to a low-pressure system, which will also bring thunderstorms. TMD said the extreme heat is being brought by southerly winds across the lower Northeast, East and lower Central region. Northwesterly and southwesterly winds across the Andaman Sea, South and the Gulf of Thailand will bring isolated thundershowers to the South.
Though waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea will be about a metre high, they are expected to rise in stormy weather. Boats have been advised to proceed with caution.
As for air pollution, there will be a moderate to high accumulation of fine dust in the North due to poor air circulation. However, winds and breezes will keep pollution levels low in the South.
North
Phetchabun: 47.5ᵒC
Northeast
Maha Sarakham (Kosum Phisai district): 45.1ᵒC
Central region:
Kanchanaburi (Thong Pha Phum district): 51.5ᵒC
East
Chonburi (Laem Chabang district): 50.2ᵒC
South
Phuket: 51.1ᵒC
The heat index is based on the apparent temperature or the temperature that the body feels. The levels of the heat index can be categorised as follows:
Surveillance: 27-32ᵒC
Health impact: Fatigue, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, headaches, muscle ache and body discomfort caused by exposure to hot weather, engaging in physical activity or working outdoors
Alert: 32-41ᵒC
Health impact: Chills, heat exhaustion
Warning: 41-54ᵒC
Health impact: Cramps, stiffness, sunstroke, and even heatstroke if exposed to heat for a long time.
Extreme danger: Above 54ᵒC
Health impact: Heatstroke
Health advice: Monitor your symptoms, especially if you are at risk. Reduce outdoor activities and if necessary, wear a hat, sunglasses and clothing that allows air to circulate. If working outdoors, work in groups.
Here is the weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow:
Greater Bangkok
Hot with haze during the day. Minimum temperature 26-29ᵒC, maximum 34-39ᵒC. Southerly winds at 10-20km/hour.
North
Generally hot with haze during the day. Scattered thunderstorms and strong winds in about 10% of the area, namely Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak and Phetchabun provinces. Minimum temperature 23-29ᵒC, maximum 38-43ᵒC. Southwesterly winds at 5-15km/h.
Northeast
Generally hot with scattered thunderstorms all day. Rain is expected to cover 10% of the area with strong winds in some places, namely Loei, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces. Minimum temperature 24-28ᵒC, maximum 39-42ᵒC. Southwesterly winds at 10-20km/h.
Central Region
Hot weather with scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Some areas will experience very hot weather. Rain is expected in 10% of the area, mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon and Saraburi. Minimum temperature 25-28ᵒC, maximum 38-41ᵒC. Southwesterly winds at 10-20km/h.
East
Hot and sunny with occasional thunderstorms. Some areas may experience intense heat. Thunderstorms will cover 10% of the region, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Minimum temperature 26-29ᵒC, maximum 34-40ᵒC. Southerly winds at 10-30km/h. Waves may rise above a metre in thunderstorms.
South (East coast)
Hot and sunny with occasional thunderstorms covering 20% of the region, mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat provinces. Minimum temperature 24-27ᵒC, maximum 34-38ᵒC. Southwesterly winds at 10-30km/h. Waves will be more than a metre high during thunderstorms.
South (West coast)
Hot weather all day with thunderstorms covering 30% of the area. Heavy rain is expected in some parts of Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces. Minimum temperature 24-28ᵒC, maximum 34-37ᵒC. Northwesterly winds at 10-30km/h. Waves are expected to rise higher than a metre in thunderstorms.