5 provinces in Thailand suffering from blazing heat

Summer is here with a bang and five provinces are sizzling with the heat index or felt temperatures as high as 51.5 degrees Celsius in some places.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has put the heat down to a low-pressure system, which will also bring thunderstorms. TMD said the extreme heat is being brought by southerly winds across the lower Northeast, East and lower Central region. Northwesterly and southwesterly winds across the Andaman Sea, South and the Gulf of Thailand will bring isolated thundershowers to the South.

Though waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea will be about a metre high, they are expected to rise in stormy weather. Boats have been advised to proceed with caution.

As for air pollution, there will be a moderate to high accumulation of fine dust in the North due to poor air circulation. However, winds and breezes will keep pollution levels low in the South.