Chiang Mai Zoo bids farewell to giant panda Lin Hui, 21

Chairman of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, Dechboon Maprasert, confirmed that officials were instructed to immediately treat Lin Hui after she displayed unusual symptoms at 11.30am on Tuesday.

According to Chiang Mai Zoo's statement on Tuesday, her nose was bleeding.

Chiang Mai Zoo contacted several Chinese agencies for help, including the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding and the China Consulate General in Chiang Mai, Dechboon said.

"Thai and Chinese experts treated Lin Hui until she died peacefully at 1.10am on Wednesday," he added.

He said Lin Hui likely died from natural causes. Officials in Thailand and China agencies are collaborating to determine the exact cause of her death.