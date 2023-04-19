Ruling party pledges to cut electricity prices by almost half

The ruling Palang Pracharat Party has pledged to cut electricity prices by nearly half for both residential and industrial users, it announced on Monday.

Mingkwan Sangsuwan, a key figure in the party, told a press conference that its strategic committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, is committed to reducing the cost of power to 2.50 baht per unit for households and 2.70 baht per unit for industrial users.

The price cut will be achieved by revising concessions for natural gas production in the Gulf of Thailand and eliminating the fuel tariff rate, Mingkwan said.

High electricity costs have been criticised by residential consumers as well as factory owners, with the latter saying they increase production costs and make Thai exports less competitive.