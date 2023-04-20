Varawut calls for 50% government subsidy on solar rooftops to reduce power bills

He was speaking at an election campaign on Thursday.

Varawut added that the new government must also streamline regulations to allow the public to conveniently sell surplus electricity to the government, as the current regulations involve too many conditions and a lengthy application period.

“As for a long-term solution, we need to develop our battery system to be more efficient and sustainable to store and distribute renewable energy that we produce, either from solar or wind energy,” said Varawut, who serves as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment.

This is the only way to reduce the country’s reliance on imported fuels to produce electricity, which are currently responsible for 70% of electricity cost, he added.