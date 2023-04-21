Move Forward Party leader Pita’s ex-wife plays down domestic abuse allegations

The former wife of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjareonrat is now downplaying allegations she made after they divorced in 2019 accusing him of being abusive.

Referring to allegations that Pita had been a controlling and abusive husband, Chutima Teepanart said it is time to let go of the past, telling her former husband – with whom she shares a child – to cheer up.

Chutima has also used social media to show support for Pita and Move Forward.

She had accused him of being abusive after they divorced in 2019 and sued him for physical abuse. The lawsuit, however, was dismissed.

During a recent interview, Pita addressed the allegations again, saying there had never been violence in his family, and that he is aware of the laws that protect women and children.

Although he did not criticise his former wife, he did say that sometimes a person can be turned into a villain in another person’s story.

Chutima’s recent comments about her former husband received praise on social media, with many netizens saying they believe she and her former husband are good parents. Some urged the couple to reunite, saying Chutima would be an ideal First Lady for Thailand.