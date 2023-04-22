Chiang Mai Zoo officials bid tearful farewell to giant panda Lin Hui

Some zoo officials were spotted shedding tears in front of a board displaying photographs of the zoological park’s star attraction.

Flowers were piled high at the door of the zoo’s Panda House in memory of Lin Hui, a female giant panda that was loaned to Thailand by China nearly two decades ago.

The Panda House, decorated with life-sized cut-outs of Lin Hui in different poses at the favourite spots in the room, was opened to the public on Saturday.

A collection of Lin Hui’s photos have been put on display, where fans can leave condolence messages. Mourners can also leave flowers at the Panda House in memory of the late panda.

Lin Hui was born in September 2001 at the Giant Panda Research and Conservation Centre in China’s Sichuan province. She was sent to Chiang Mai Zoo with her future partner Xuang Xuang in October 2003 as a goodwill ambassador between China and Thailand.

Their daughter Lin Bing was born at the zoo in May 2009, becoming the first-ever giant panda born in Thailand and one of the few giant pandas born in captivity outside of China. Lin Bing returned to China when she was two years old.

Lin Hui's partner died at the zoo in September 2019, leaving Lin Hui the only giant panda remaining in Thailand until she passed away on Wednesday.





