What the next government should do to boost the business environment in Thailand

With the general election 21 days away, they shared their expectations and recommendations for the next government with The Nation.

In the run-up to the election, each party has unveiled an array of policies, promising Thai citizens a better quality of life.

The executives, from different industries, agreed that all political parties had good intentions to govern the country.

However, they said that it is too early to tell which policy would be better.

They emphasised that while these policies may appear to be good on paper, there was no guarantee the results would match the claims. Therefore, additional proof is required to demonstrate the benefits of these policies.

They hoped that all parties would follow through on their promises and take the necessary steps to make those policies a reality.

Change in regulations

Chompoonoot Pathomporn, chief executive officer of LH Bank, said that Thailand's economy is currently showing positive signs of growth, owing to the efforts of the current government and the public sector to do whatever was necessary to keep the economy afloat.

However, she said she would like to see the new government consider changing some regulations to make it easier to do business.

She said the laws should be simplified and made less burdensome for both Thais and international businesses.

Her thoughts were shared by Kriangkrai Thiennukul, president of the Federation of Thai Industries, who has always complained about Thailand's overburdened business laws and regulations. These difficulties discourage foreign companies from investing in the kingdom, and instead they turn to Thailand's neighbour.