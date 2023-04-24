Varawut offers solutions after surveying forest fires in Chiang Rai

Forest fires are one of the main causes of PM2.5, or fine dust particles in the air that can be easily inhaled and badly affect people with chronic lung and heart problems.

On Sunday, Varawut also discussed the scourge of forest fires and air pollution with Chiang Rai governor Puttipong Sirimat, provincial forest office and disaster prevention and mitigation department chiefs, as well as local farmers’ representatives.

After the meeting, the minister and his team took a helicopter to check the conditions of forests burning over the past week in Mae Sai, Mae Chan, Muang and Mae Sa-ruai districts.

The minister said forest fires in Chiang Rai have been extinguished thanks to rains over the past few days.

However, the province is still covered with smoke from fires in Myanmar and Laos.