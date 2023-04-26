Rumours of rising water bills are fake news, says Interior Ministry

Deputy Interior Minister Naris Khamnurak, who supervises the metropolitan and provincial waterworks authorities, dismissed gossip that the government plans to raise water bills soon in line with rising energy costs.

He said there was currently no need for a rise as the water authorities have been in profit since 2020, a trend which is likely continue to this year, even though water charges had not been adjusted for 20 years.

“Furthermore, it is not appropriate to increase the water bills now as people are already suffering high financial burdens from the high fuel price and cost of living,” he said.

Naris said he believed water costs would not be adjusted during the remaining term of this government.

Thailand will hold a general election on May 14, after which a new government is expected to be formed.

Several political parties have pledged to lower people’s cost of living by cutting power bills and public transport fares, as well as raising the minimum wage, if they come to power after the election.