Thailand to seek World Heritage status for Si Thep, Phu Phra Bat, and Andaman Sea areas

Lt-General Patchachsak Pareupanon, deputy government spokesperson, revealed that during the National Committee on the Protection of World Heritage meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, it was agreed to propose the Andaman Sea conservation area for selection as a World Heritage Site. The meeting also reviewed the progress report on the nomination of the historical park of Si Thep ancient city, and Phu Phra Bat.

The selection of the Andaman Sea (covering areas of Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket provinces), as a World Heritage Site will boost tourism and the local economy in the future, Patchachsak said.

The process of proposing the historical park — the "Si Thep ancient city" and Phu Phra Bat — is going well. The meeting reviewed and approved the draft for the meeting of the World Heritage Committee from September 10-25 in Riyadh, related to the nomination of those sites as heritage sites.

Prawit asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to expedite the process and propose it to the next Cabinet meeting.

Prawit also called a meeting of the Rattanakosin and Old Town Preservation and Development Committee. The meeting acknowledged the demands of the Rattanakosin Heritage Preservation Group that the Mass Transit Authority of Thailand (MRT) to find alternative escalator access points for the MRT Purple Line Taopoon-Ratburana section, (Kanchanapisek Ring Road) and Bang Khun Phrom station, as the previously planned location may affect the preservation of the ancient sites.

