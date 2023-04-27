Trang governor unveils Kradan development plans for ‘world’s best beach’

Koh Kradan in Trang has been swamped by tourists this month after being named No 1 in the Top 100 Beaches on Earth by the UK’s World Beach Guide.

In response, the governor on Wednesday announced development plans aimed at turning the tiny island into a major tourism destination. He was speaking after government agencies, local businesses and investors met to discuss ways to develop sustainable tourism with minimal impacts on Kradan’s pristine environment.

Hopes of a tourism boom after three years of Covid devastation were sparked this month when arrivals on Kradang jumped from 300 to 2,000 per day on average following the World Beach Guide listing.

However, the sudden influx sparked widespread concern that the small island, stretching just 2.4 square kilometres in the Andaman Sea, could suffer severe damage.

Located in Hat Chao Mai National Park just 10km from the mainland, Koh Kradan is famous for its pristine white sands and coral reefs teeming with marine life.

Kajornsak said a permanent management team under the national park will be established to manage and preserve the island.

Headed by the chief of Hat Chao Mai National Park, the team will be tasked with overseeing orderly docking of boats, diving activities, and garbage/waste disposal on the island. It will cover all aspects of environmental management, including rotating diving and snorkelling zones to preserve coral reefs. The team will also manage the number of tourists, though no details of a tourist quota were given.

Meanwhile, a budget of 8 million baht granted by Andaman provinces will be used to build a sustainable tourism centre for visitors to access accommodation, food and other services.