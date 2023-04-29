BMA launches new project to tackle Bangkok’s pollution woes

City governor Chadchart Sittipunt called a press conference on Saturday to launch the “Countdown to the End of PM2.5 for Healthy Life of City People” project. The meet was held at the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre in Pathumwan district.

The governor said the project will see the public-private sectors collaborating to come up with multi-faceted solutions to bring down PM2.5 pollution in the city and create cleaner, healthier air for all.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles that are 2.5 micrometres or smaller in diameter that can be breathed in. PM2.5 pollution has been linked to chronic lung and heart disease.

Chadchart said the project includes tree-planting campaigns throughout the city, replacing fossil fuel-powered public vehicles with electrical counterparts and researching the sources of fine dust in the city to formulate effective measures.

“The government has already declared the fine dust problem as a national agenda, but several agencies might still believe they are not directly responsible for solving the problem,” Chadchart said. “BMA will act as a medium to urge all parties to work on reducing pollution, as it will require cooperation from all parties over a long period to yield sustainable results.”