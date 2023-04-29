BMA debuts hotel-housekeeping course as occupancy rates rise

The vocational course was developed by the city’s Social Development Department, the Thailand Professional Qualification Institute, the Thai Hotels Association, and the Executive Housekeeper Association of Thailand, deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon told a press conference at City Hall.

Hospitality and tourism experts from Suan Dusit University and the Sukosol Hotel Bangkok helped develop the curriculum, Sanon said.

The nine-day course will be offered at six of the city’s vocational schools.

“The schools are located in communities near hotels in need of skilled hotel housekeepers,” he said, adding: “We estimate the new course will add career options for people in over 2,000 communities.”

Graduates of the 54-hour course will receive four certificates: One from the city vocational school they study at, one from the Thai Hotels Association, one from the Executive Housekeeper Association of Thailand, and another from the Thailand Professional Qualification Institute.

The Thailand Professional Qualification Institute will also input personal data of graduates into its “Propin” application, which will help hotel operators find certified candidates within 10 kilometres of their premises.

The institute also provides numerous e-training courses that allow students to expand their knowledge and skills from the comfort of their homes.