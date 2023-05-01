Chadchart looks in on improvement work around Sukhumvit Road

All these projects are part of the governor’s “Liveable City for All” policy that aims to give Bangkok residents easy access to public facilities. He also hopes to make the city more navigable for wheelchair users and the visually impaired travelling alone.

The city’s Civil Department has been tasked with carrying out the project by following a universal design aiming to help wheelchair users, who require wider entrances and paths.

Footpaths and crossings will also have textured surfaces to guide the visually impaired, while slopes will be of appropriate steepness to help senior citizens.

The governor added that the improvement project will also include the moving of communication and electricity cables underground where possible and the relocation of electrical and telephone switch boxes, so they do not block pedestrians.

District offices have also been given the job of cleaning the road and footpaths in their area with water regularly.

With the general election fast approaching, city officials have also been told to keep an eye on footpaths and make sure the pedestrian path is not blocked by election banners and posters.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to improve 1,000 kilometres of footpaths in all 50 districts, with priority based on the traffic volume in each area.

Chadchart said that apart from making the city easy to navigate, the city administration is also providing support to the disabled in other aspects, such as hiring them as city officials, providing one-stop healthcare services at BMA hospitals and clinics to ensure Bangkok is truly a liveable city for all.