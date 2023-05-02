2 humpback dolphins seen frolicking off the coast of Ranong

This species usually lives along river banks, estuaries and mangrove forests in the tropics. In Thailand, the dolphin can be found off the coast of Trat, Rayong, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi and Trang provinces, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said.

The dolphin can also be found in Indonesia, Australia, South Africa and China.