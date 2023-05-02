2 humpback dolphins seen frolicking off the coast of Ranong
Two rare humpback dolphins were spotted frolicking in the estuary of the Sai Dam canal in Ranong’s National Park recently.
In a Facebook post on Monday, the park said: “The humpback dolphin is categorised as a preserved species under the 2019 Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act.”
The humpback dolphin is characterised by its conspicuous hump and elongated dorsal fins. The dolphin’s colour varies based on its age, with its dark grey colouring lightening as it gets older.
This species usually lives along river banks, estuaries and mangrove forests in the tropics. In Thailand, the dolphin can be found off the coast of Trat, Rayong, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi and Trang provinces, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said.
The dolphin can also be found in Indonesia, Australia, South Africa and China.