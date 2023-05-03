Thailand's most beautiful lake runs dry after months of drought

Provincial governor Narong Rojsothorn said the water level had dropped from 55.65 million cubic metres to just 2.8 million, and that he is getting the lake refilled with water channelled from two nearby reservoirs.

Kwan Phayao or Phayao Lake is the fourth biggest freshwater lake after Bueng Boraphet in Nakhon Sawan, Nong Han Lake in Sakon Nakhon and Bueng Lahan in Chaiyaphum.

On Tuesday, Narong coordinated with the Royal Irrigation Department and other relevant agencies to channel some 2 million cubic metres of water from Mae Tam reservoir into Kwan Phayao.