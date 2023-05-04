Searing heat continues in north, storms most likely in central, eastern and southern regions
The Meteorological Department today warned the central, eastern, and southern regions to expect possible thundershowers and strong wind gusts.
Low pressure due to heat covers upper Thailand, making it generally hot with cloudy skies during the day, with extreme heat in some areas in the North.
Meanwhile, southerly and southwesterly winds prevail over upper Thailand, causing thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas.
Moderate southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea bringing rain to some parts of the South and wave heights of about 1 metre and above 1 metre in thundershower areas. Small vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid storm areas.
As for the PM 2.5 level, the nation has low to moderate accumulation of particulate matter/smog due to rainfall and good wind flow.
The weather forecast for the nation from 6am today to 6am tomorrow is as follows:
Bangkok and vicinity
Generally hot with cloudy skies during the day.
Minimum temperature 27-29 C.
Maximum temperature 34-39 C.
Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Northern region
Hot to very hot weather with cloudy skies during the day.
Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area and gusty winds in some places, mostly in
Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun provinces.
Minimum temperature 21-27 °C.
Maximum temperature 37-42 °C.
Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Northeastern region
Generally hot, with cloudy skies during the day and very hot in some places.
Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area and gusty winds in some places, most in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin provinces.
Minimum temperature 23-27 C.
Maximum temperature 38-41 C.
Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Central Thailand
Generally hot, with cloudy skies during the day and very hot in some places.
Thundershowers in 20% of the area, mostly in Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Uthai Thani provinces.
Minimum temperature 25-28 C.
Maximum temperature 38-41 C.
Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Eastern Thailand
Hot weather with cloudy skies during the day with thundershowers in 20% of the area, mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.
Minimum temperature 25-29 C.
Maximum temperature 33-39 C.
Southerly winds 10-30 km/hr.
Wave height below 1 metre; above 1 metre in thundershower areas.
Southern region (east coast)
Hot during the day in the upper part, with thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area, and heavy rain mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla and Yala
Minimum temperature 24-27 C.
Maximum temperature 33-37 C.
Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr.
Wave height about 1 metre; above 1 metre in thundershower areas.
South (west coast)
Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area and heavy rain in some places, mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun
Minimum temperature 24-28 C.
Maximum temperature 31-35 C.
Southeastern winds 10-30 km/hr.
Wave height below 1 metre; above 1 metre in thundershower areas.