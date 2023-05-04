Searing heat continues in north, storms most likely in central, eastern and southern regions

Low pressure due to heat covers upper Thailand, making it generally hot with cloudy skies during the day, with extreme heat in some areas in the North.

Meanwhile, southerly and southwesterly winds prevail over upper Thailand, causing thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas.

Moderate southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea bringing rain to some parts of the South and wave heights of about 1 metre and above 1 metre in thundershower areas. Small vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid storm areas.

As for the PM 2.5 level, the nation has low to moderate accumulation of particulate matter/smog due to rainfall and good wind flow.

The weather forecast for the nation from 6am today to 6am tomorrow is as follows:

Bangkok and vicinity

Generally hot with cloudy skies during the day.

Minimum temperature 27-29 C.

Maximum temperature 34-39 C.

Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Northern region

Hot to very hot weather with cloudy skies during the day.

Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area and gusty winds in some places, mostly in

Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun provinces.

Minimum temperature 21-27 °C.

Maximum temperature 37-42 °C.

Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.