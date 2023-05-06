Cyanide killings the deadliest in Thai crime history

Sararat's motivation

Police allege that Sararat stole her victims' belongings, such as smartphones, gold ornaments, amulets and cash as she had run up debt. Up to 20 people transferred cash into her bank accounts before dying under suspicious circumstances, the police added.

They also suspect that Sararat might have had an accomplice, as she committed the alleged crimes on weekends, when she travelled with the suspected victims to cloud the evidence trail.

Sararat was arrested by crime suppression police officers at the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex in Bangkok on April 25. She is being detained at the Central Women Correctional Institution in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

Pol Lt-Colonel Withoon Rangsiwuthaporn, Sararat’s ex-husband, surrendered to the police on Wednesday (May 3) following an arrest warrant issued by Nakhon Pathom Provincial Court.

He is suspected of being the alleged accomplice who helped Sararat commit the alleged murders. He reportedly told police that Sararat had asked him to pick up Suthisak's car from Udon Thani. Withoon then drove the car to Nakhon Pathom, where Sararat sold it to a pawnshop in the province.

Withoon was suspended as deputy superintendent at Ratchaburi’s Ban Pong Police Station. He was initially charged with embezzlement and using fake government documents.

However, the court granted Withoon bail on 100,000 baht surety on Thursday (May 4), with a condition that he be fitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Serial killers in Thailand

Sararat, who is dubbed as "Am Cyanide" by Thai media outlets, if convicted, could be the deadliest serial killer in Thai crime history with the most number of deaths.

Psychologists believe that serial killers who murder at least three people have antisocial personality disorder. Many serial killers have problems with their background, such as being assaulted or humiliated about their social status. The experiences make them commit crimes similar to what they had faced.

Boonpeng Heep Lek killed between two and seven religious worshippers in 1917. Convicted for these killings, he was beheaded in 1919, the last public execution in Thailand.

Nirut Sonkhamhan, or “The Pickup Truck Killer”, poisoned nine taxi drivers from 2011 to 2012, six of whom died. He was arrested and charged with the murders, but hanged himself in his jail cell before he could go on trial.

Investigation continues

Following the cyanide serial killer case, the Public Health Ministry has allowed police investigators to order full autopsies in cases where the cause of death has not been determined. Family members of the deceased will not be charged for the cost of the autopsies.

Police investigators are checking various issues relating to the case, such as her accomplice, criminal bank accounts, and the motivation for the alleged crimes.

Sararat has so far been charged with premeditated murder and theft. She faces the death penalty for premeditated murder, but she may be spared capital punishment because she has reportedly been diagnosed with a mental disorder and is pregnant.