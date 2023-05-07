Experts to discuss Southeast Asia's agricultural future at special Bangkok event

According to the event organizer, addressing global climate challenges, rising population, and food supply shortages is crucial. The conference aims to gain insights into increasing crop yield with a forward-looking mindset about the environment.

On May 24, the exhibitors will showcase their latest agriculture-related services and products. The event also offers a diverse range of sessions and speakers covering various topics relevant to sustainable agriculture. Some of the highlights include:

Environmental Protection: This session features Narapat Kaeothong, assistant to the agriculture and cooperatives minister, who will provide an overview of the ministry’s initiatives on environmental protection. Takayuki Hagiwara, regional programme leader of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), will also discuss the graduation process from farmer to entrepreneur.

Innovations in Smart Farming: This session aims to examine how technology can play a pivotal role in securing a prosperous future for Southeast Asia. Matthew McDonald, APAC Precision Technology Product manager at CNH Industrial, will be sharing his insights on this topic. Meanwhile, Stewart Andrews, CEO of BioSci (Thailand), Ltd, will talk about his experiences in implementing actionable data insights and intelligent farming.

Also speaking on the subject of the sustainable food industry will be Tobias Fausch, CIO of BayWa AG. This will be followed by a session organised by the German-Thai Cooperation Project for Clusterfarms, the Department of Agricultural Extension and the Thai Society of Agricultural Engineering. The agencies will be sharing their views on the achievements, challenges and opportunities of adopting Smart Farming technologies in Thailand.

Carbon market regulations will be discussed by Dr Bjöern Ole Sander, country representative of Vietnam for the International Rice Research Institute, in a regional exchange on carbon market regulations for the agricultural sector. The discussion will feature examples from Southeast Asia.

Additionally, an industry expert panel discussion on vertical farming will be held, featuring Christine Zimmermann-Loessl, chairperson and co-founder of the Association for Vertical Farming, Ralph Becker, CEO/Founder of Urban Greens Hydroponics Systems, Inc, and Sansin Sriphiromrak, CEO of Distar Fresh. They will discuss the characteristics of successful business models in vertical farming.

Participants will also have the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions and roundtable discussions. Germany’s Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture will offer an in-depth exploration of the challenges related to sustainable production in Southeast Asian agriculture, providing valuable insights into opportunities for German agribusiness companies. Similarly, the Sino-Thai Agricultural Young Farmers Exchange Conference will conduct an interactive workshop on “Future Farmer: Strategies for Success in Sustainable and entrepreneurial agriculture by Young Chinese and Thai Farmers”, featuring the perspectives of young farmers from China and Thailand.

On May 25, experiential learning will continue with a choice of farm visits. Participants can visit the Choncharoen Farm in Kanchanaburi, run by Chia Tai x True Digital Solutions. There they can witness how enabling technologies, such as irrigation systems, weather stations, drones, and robotics, are integrated into sustainable farming practices. Alternatively, participants can visit DiStar Fresh Farm, Thailand's largest indoor vertical farming facility. Participants can see how soilless growing using Perlite and Vermiculite provides protection from pests and pathogens while maintaining optimal water usage and an ideal environment for crops. All this is accomplished while controlling LEDs, air conditioning, nutrients, and carbon dioxide levels for an ideal balance of light, atmosphere, and nutrients.

Overall, the AGRICONNECT Conference & Exhibition 2023 is an important event that brings together experts, stakeholders, and industry leaders in the agriculture sector to discuss and showcase sustainable agriculture practices, innovative technologies, and best practices for achieving eco-efficient farming. The event promises to provide valuable insights, networking opportunities, and new business collaborations for participants from various sectors, including agribusiness, the food industry, and agriculture.

The event has been facilitated with the support of industry experts, professional leaders, partners, and sponsors, including BayWa AG, BioSci, and CNH Industrial.

Those interested in the future of sustainable agriculture are invited to attend this event on May 24-25, at True Digital Park in Bangkok.

To register for the AGRICONNECT Conference & Exhibition 2023 or to obtain more information about ticket prices and registration details, visit www.agritechnica-asia.com/agriconnect/