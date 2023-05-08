Chinese seeking freedom, security snap up posh homes in post-Covid Thailand

"Hello, Bangkok!” he shouts happily as his 70-year-old mother looks on, smiling.

Cooped up in China for three years under some of the world's toughest curbs against Covid-19, Bian is among a flood of mainland Chinese hunting for property in the southeast Asian nation since Beijing opened its borders this year. Many are eager to invest in a second home, keen for a safety net in case of a similar disease outbreak, and also to hedge against economic risks at home.

“We feel like there are plus factors like we will be able to holiday, there’s more freedom and convenience (in Thailand). The freedom to enter or leave the country, to travel back and forth. As well as the freedom of society, and life. Freedom is very important," says Bian, dressed for a tropical holiday in dapper, tinted sunglasses and white linen pants.