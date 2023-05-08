Very wet, stormy week ahead for most of Thailand

According to the weather forecast, up to 60% of Greater Bangkok will experience thunderstorms and even hail in some areas from Monday to Wednesday. Stormy weather will expand to more areas from Thursday to Saturday, with heavy to very heavy rain in some places. Temperatures in Greater Bangkok will range between highs of 29ᵒ to 37ᵒ Celsius and lows of 24ᵒ-29ᵒC.

Thunderstorms can be expected in 40-60% per cent of the provinces in the Central region from Monday to Wednesday. Storms will expand to 70% of the provinces for the rest of the week, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in many areas. The temperature will range from highs of 29ᵒ-38ᵒC and lows of 23ᵒ-28ᵒC.

The North will also see strong winds, thunderstorms and occasional hailstorms in most places from Monday to Saturday, with heavy to very heavy rain in some places. Temperatures will vary from highs of 28ᵒ-38ᵒC to lows of 23ᵒ-27ᵒC.

Thunderstorms and strong winds can also be expected in most of the Northeast and East during the week, with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 35ᵒC to a minimum of 23ᵒC.

Meanwhile, provinces along the Gulf of Thailand will experience particularly heavy rain with waves rising up to 2 metres high. However, the rain will not ease the heat and humidity, with temperatures ranging from highs of 34ᵒ-39ᵒC and lows of 24ᵒ-28ᵒC.

Most afternoons in the South this week will be searing hot, with maximum temperatures of 34ᵒ-39ᵒC and minimum of 24ᵒ-28ᵒC. Thunderstorms are also expected in most of the provinces, while waves are expected to be up to 2 metres high.