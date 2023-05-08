Despite WHO move, PM 'still concerned about Covid outbreak risk’

Several countries are still experiencing Covid outbreaks, which continue to impact various vulnerable groups. Since Covid has not been declared a local endemic disease by the WHO yet, the public is advised to remain cautious, get vaccinated with booster shots to maintain good immunity against Covid infection, Anucha said.

The complete eradication of the Covid-19 virus from the world, or specific regions is not currently achievable because Covid-19 can be transmitted between animals and humans (zoonotic infection), making it extremely difficult to eliminate the virus's spread in animals and its crossover to humans.

The WHO still considers Covid-19 to be a global pandemic and not an endemic disease.

The COVID-19 outbreak is not a seasonal infectious disease like the flu because the WHO has not identified seasonal patterns in its spread during different times of the year. Therefore, whenever the COVID-19 virus mutates, an outbreak can occur in any season.

The WHO currently does not have sufficient data to determine the appropriate intervals and frequency for vaccination and booster shots. However, it continues to support vaccination, especially for vulnerable groups, to enhance immunity when facing Covid-19 outbreaks.

Even though the Covid situation in Thailand and the world has improved, the government is cautious about another Covid outbreak at anytime, which could again adversely affect the public, businesses and the nation's economy, Anucha added.