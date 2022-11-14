Risk groups urged to get vaccinated amid surge in Covid-19 cases in eight provinces
Thailand's health authorities on Monday warned of soaring number of Covid-19 cases in eight tourist provinces, including Bangkok, and called on the “608” group — those 60 years old and above, and those with eight underlying health conditions — to get vaccinated
The director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), Dr Thares Krasanairawiwong, said that Covid-19 cases in Thailand were up by 12.8 per cent compared to the previous week, but the number of patients with severe illness rose only slightly, while the fatality rate remained stable.
Since Covid-19 is considered a communicable disease under surveillance, it is expected to spread in small waves.
According to a National Health Security Office (NHSO) report, the number of patients admitted to hospitals has gone up in Bangkok and surrounding areas as well as in tourist provinces in the East and South amid an increase in travellers and activities.
From November 6 to 12, it was found that more than half of incubated patients and deaths had not been vaccinated or been given booster shots.
Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, DDC’s deputy director-general, encouraged those in “608” risk groups, including patients with underlying health conditions, people who are not fully vaccinated, elderly at the age of more than 60, and pregnant women, to admit themselves to a hospital if they are infected with the disease.
“Elderly people who are not fully vaccinated should stay at home. Family members who are at risk of being infected should avoid contact with the elderly. People ought to get inoculated as it takes more than four months after the last jab to prevent serious health conditions,” Dr Sophon suggested.
The Ministry of Health has prepared sufficient medicines, vaccines, and medical supplies, including LAAB (Long Acting Antibody), to handle the spread. Infirmaries across the country are welcoming people to receive vaccination for free.