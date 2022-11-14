Risk groups urged to get vaccinated amid surge in Covid-19 cases in eight provinces

The director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), Dr Thares Krasanairawiwong, said that Covid-19 cases in Thailand were up by 12.8 per cent compared to the previous week, but the number of patients with severe illness rose only slightly, while the fatality rate remained stable.

Since Covid-19 is considered a communicable disease under surveillance, it is expected to spread in small waves.

According to a National Health Security Office (NHSO) report, the number of patients admitted to hospitals has gone up in Bangkok and surrounding areas as well as in tourist provinces in the East and South amid an increase in travellers and activities.