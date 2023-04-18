10 things to know about Thailand’s latest Covid-19 wave

Leading virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan warned on Tuesday that a new wave of Covid-19 has emerged after the Songkran festival. Yong, who heads the Centre of Excellence at Chulalongkorn University, stressed the need to curb a resurgence of Covid, adding that it may come in the form of a new and more elusive variant.

He said the new wave is expected to accelerate from mid-May before peaking in June and then declining in September, in line with seasonal patterns of respiratory diseases.

Ten things to know about the new wave of Covid-19:

1. The latest outbreak is being driven partly by students after schools reopened, echoing an outbreak at the same time last year, he added.

2. The Covid virus strain has also undergone changes, Yong reported.