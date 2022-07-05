Doctors warn of new Covid wave in Thailand, hospitals told to be ready

Meanwhile, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) expects the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital to peak by September.

Dr Chakkarat Pittayawonganon, director of DDC’s Bureau of Epidemiology, said the number of Covid-19 patients being hospitalised has risen in Bangkok and surrounding areas, as well as in provinces popular with tourists.

However, he said, the hospital bed occupancy rate is at 20 to 30 per cent, far lower than the 50-per cent limit. He also said there is plenty of medical supplies to treat all Covid-19 patients.

“There will be a small Covid-19 wave from July 1, pushing up the number of patients requiring treatment,” he said.

Thailand lifted all restrictions on July 1, including Thailand Pass for foreigners.

To prevent the situation from getting out of hand, he advised people to continue wearing facemasks in crowded or poorly ventilated areas, especially elderly people aged 60 and above, pregnant women and those with underlying diseases.

“Vulnerable people should receive their booster shots to reduce the risk of severe symptoms and death,” he added.