Public Health Ministry gets ready to deal with new Covid wave

Opas also announced four measures for public health personnel, namely:

• Boosting public awareness campaigns on the necessity of taking annual Covid-19 and influenza jabs.

• Getting hospitals to have medicines and beds ready to cope with the expected surge of new Covid cases.

• Monitoring Covid cases and related deaths in provinces. Samples should also be taken from those who have succumbed to the virus for RT-PCR DNA sampling at the Medical Sciences Department. The backgrounds of those who succumbed should also be investigated and reported to the ministry within 24 hours.

• Investigating and tracing the source of the infection if patients die or develop severe symptoms.

The World Health Organisation has designated a new Covid-19 subvariant, XBB.1.16 or Arcturus, as a “variant under monitoring”. The variant was first detected in January and has now been documented in 29 countries. It is a subvariant of the Omicron variant, which emerged in 2021 and replaced Delta as the dominant variant worldwide.