Social Security pays compensation for worker killed by falling concrete slab

Officials from Nong Bua Lamphu Social Security Office on Tuesday visited the family of Worawut Pannon, a 54-year-old electrician who was killed in the accident at a construction site of the elevated highway over Rama II Road on Sunday.

Officials gave Worawut’s wife, a resident of Nong Bua Lamphu’s Na Klang district, compensation for the deceased, who was an insured person under the Social Security Act.

The family will receive 50,000 baht for funeral arrangements, 1.092 million baht representing 70% of 10 years’ wages, and 71,669.27 baht pension for a work-related death. The total compensation provided by Social Security Fund is 1,213,669.27 baht.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) reported on Sunday that after a sling snapped, the concrete slab fell onto the road in front of Index Living Mall in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district, killing one worker, injuring another and damaging four passing cars.

EXAT ordered a probe into the cause of the accident while suspending the construction for one week. It also added that the project contractor, CBT Consortium, will be responsible for compensating the deceased and injured workers, as well as the owners of the damaged vehicles.

Tha Kham Police Station said the four owners of the vehicles damaged in the incident have contacted insurance companies to secure compensation from CBT Consortium.