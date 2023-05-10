78 million baht found in accounts linked to suspected ‘cyanide killer’

General Surachat Hakparn said on Tuesday that there has been a steady flow of money transfers to the different bank accounts from at least 12 people. Hence, he said, police are further looking into these transfers to work out their relations with the suspect.

Surachate added that police are expediting the collection of key evidence and may obtain more arrest warrants for other individuals related to the case.

Police believe Sararat, 36, poisoned 14 victims to steal their valuables and escape debts she owed to them. One alleged victim survived and alerted the police. Officers arrested Sararat at the Chaengwattana government complex in Bangkok on April 25. She has so far been charged with 10 murders, but Surachet said police have enough evidence to prosecute her for all 14 deaths.

