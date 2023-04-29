Victims of ‘cyanide killer’ may rise as police probe suspect’s bank records

Police investigators have so far examined the banking records of the suspect Sararat or “Am” (family name withheld) over the past three years, the source close to the investigation said.

Five- and six-digit amounts of money were transferred into the suspect’s bank accounts during the three-year period.

What drew special interest from investigators was the fact that as many as 20 people passed away shortly after transferring money to the suspect during the three-year period, the source said.

Earlier, police investigators compiled a list of 19 people they suspect may have been poisoned with cyanide by the suspect. Eighteen of them died under suspicious circumstances. One survived poisoning by the highly lethal toxin.

The suspect was arrested last Tuesday on the charge of premeditated murder. She is being held in pretrial detention.

