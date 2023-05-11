Meteorological Dept issues tropical depression warning

A tropical depression forms when a low-pressure area is accompanied by thunderstorms that produce a circular wind flow with maximum sustained winds below 63 km/hr.

As of 4am today, the tropical depression was located in the central Bay of Bengal, with maximum wind speeds of about 55 km/h. The typhoon is currently moving towards the north and slightly west at a speed of about 15 km/hr.

It is expected to make landfall between Bangladesh and Myanmar around May 14-15, causing heavy rainfall to various parts of Thailand from May 11-15. People in the northern, central, eastern, and southern regions are advised to beware of the dangers of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Wave height of about 2 metres is expected in the upper Andaman Sea, which is likely to experience rougher weather during May 14-15, resulting in waves of 2-3 meters in height. Wave height in the lower Andaman Sea is expected to be around 2-3 metres. Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should stay ashore until May 16.