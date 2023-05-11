Chula presents App that promotes self-learning for Canine Anatomy

How the “ARGBL Canine Head” responds to modern-day learning and education.

For Asst. Prof. Pawana, “ARGBL Canine Head” is a medium of learning that can transcend the limitations of learning and responds to modern-day learning in many ways such as:

• It provides a solution to online teaching.

• It enables students to understand the lessons themselves through the use of a three-dimensional format that can be expanded or minimized for a clearer view of the animal’s internal structure.

• It promotes the imagination via visualization of the animal’s virtual structure;

• It increases the student’s scholastic achievements in comparison with listening only to online lectures.

• It enables students to better understand the content of what they are learning entertainingly.

• It reduces the need for the importation of learning materials from foreign countries.

• It reduces the risk of coming into direct contact with chemicals and various diseases when preparing a dog’s cadaver.

• It helps to reduce the risk of psychological problems as well as stress generated by studies.

With its outstanding qualities, the “ARGBL Canine Head” application has garnered numerous awards at both the national and international levels – for its innovative inventions- the 2023 award of merit in education from the National Research Council of Thailand along with many other awards from the INVENTCOR 2022: 3rd International Exhibition, INVENTCOR 2022 held in Deva, Romania as follows:

• INVENTCOR 2022 Gold Medal Award

• INVENTCOR 2022 Special Award

• Special Award by Politehnica University of Timișoara – Romania

• Certificate of Excellence by Center for Innovation and Technology Transfer Politehnica (CITT) – Romania

• Canadian Special Award by the Innovation Initiative Co-operative Inc. “The Inventors Circle” – Toronto, Canada

Pawana also added that the ARGBL Canine Head application can be used as educational material for Veterinary Science students, veterinarians who treat animal diseases, and those interested in learning more about canine anatomy. In the future, she hopes to extend the use of the application to thirteen educational institutions involved in producing veterinarians all over the country along with using the application at government and private animal clinics and hospitals.

Those interested can download ARGBL Canine Head from the App Store, and Play Store by making sure they fill out all the users’ information before pressing “agree” to get the trial session for the ARGBL Canine Head game.