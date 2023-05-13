Last bid for support before Thailand goes to vote

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who ushered in years of military rule with a 2014 coup, is hoping to lead conservative forces to victory over an opposition led by the populist Pheu Thai party, backed by the billionaire Shinawatra family.

"I wish to make this land the land of peace, that it is safe and people live in harmony. We do not want change that will overturn the country. Can you accept that? Do you know what kind of damage it would do?" Prayuth spoke to the crowds on Friday evening. "We cannot suddenly change all at once because we don't know what lies on the side."

Prayuth supporters praised the work that he has done during the years that he was in power, where most do not want to see change.

Opinion polls show the Pheu Thai is likely to win most seats, continuing its string of strong performances in every vote since 2001, including twice in landslides. Its candidates for prime minister include Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of family patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra, and real estate mogul Srettha Thavisin - both of whom have limited political experience.



