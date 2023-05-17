Long-overdue pay rise sought for civilian forest rangers

Acting DNP chief Athapol Charoenshunsa said the department has forwarded the proposal to the Comptroller General's Department, urging it to consider a salary adjustment for civilians working as forest rangers under the department.

The last adjustment was approved in April 2012, increasing rangers’ salary from 6,000 to 9,000 baht.

The DNP currently has 13,419 civilian forest rangers on its staff helping to patrol forest areas nationwide to protect wildlife and prevent forest fires and illegal logging on almost 73 million rai of national parks, conserved forests, and wildlife sanctuaries.

Athapol said he expected the move to be approved and effective from October 1 this year.

He added that the adjustment is long overdue since forest rangers work outdoors and are at constant risk of accidents as well as from predators, poisonous animals, and criminal groups that mean harm to officials.

“These are dangerous jobs that need the expertise of local people who are familiar with the landscape and have connections,” he said. “The salary adjustment will help improve their morale to continue working seamlessly with DNP officials.”