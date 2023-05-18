Senator Upakit indicted for alleged money laundering and links to transnational crime

The attorney-general is scheduled to issue her decision on July 26 on whether to indict the senator on the charge of drug trafficking, according to the spokesman.

Senior public prosecutor Watcharin Phanurat, who heads the Office’s investigative team in Upakit’s case, submitted 79 files of their investigation report as the senator was indicted on Thursday.

Senator Upakit came under the media spotlight after the arrest of Myanmar businessman Tun Min Latt in Bangkok last September on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. Upakit reportedly has had close ties with Tun Min Latt, who is a crony of Myanmar military strongman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.