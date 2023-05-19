Isaan booming as fuse lit for annual Rocket Festival

Celebrated in Thailand’s Northeast and Laos, the Bun Bang Fai rocket festival blasts off to summon clouds at the start of the rainy season around the end of May.

“Bun” means merit while “bang” refers to the giant bamboo bodies of the missiles. “Fai” (fire) is what happens when fuses are lit and the sparks ignite the gunpowder packed inside.

The festival also features explosions of music, dancing and local parades, but the stars of the show are undoubtedly the homemade missiles, whose size and style varies from place to place.

According to local folklore, bang fai are launched into the heavens to petition Phaya Thaen, or the God of the Sky, to send down rain for the rice-planting season.

Locals believe that Phaya Thaen – also known as King Toad – holds power over the rain, wind and sky, and must be offered human tributes before he stirs up a storm. Any village that forgets to entertain him with the annual rocket bombardment risks drought and crop failure in the season to come.