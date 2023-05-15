A deliciously spicy Isaan tribute to Move Forward’s victory in Chonburi
As a salute to Move Forward’s election victory, an Isaan restaurant in Chonburi province has reduced the price of its most popular “som tam” dish to 31 baht, in keeping with the party’s ballot number 31.
Wannathida Chaisiha, 33, and Mongkol Komkla, 27, the owners of Loey Ma Na Tum Na Napa restaurant announced in a Facebook post on Sunday that “if Move Forward becomes the next government, this restaurant will offer ‘som tam pu pra la’ at 31 baht for one month”.
The post caught a lot of attention, with many people arriving to take advantage of the discount and show their support for the party.
Wannathida and Mongkol told Nation TV that they were avid supporters of Future Forward before it was dissolved in 2020 and reincarnated as Move Forward. They said they voted for it because they wanted to see changes and wanted more young people in Thai politics.
They said Move Forward had developed good policies that will help the restaurant industry, which has been suffering from the economic slump.
“We want the next government to do what they promised voters,” they said, adding that the restaurant was open to everybody regardless of their political beliefs.
Move Forward won May 14 the election with 152 seats – 113 constituency and 39 party-list seats.