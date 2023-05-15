A deliciously spicy Isaan tribute to Move Forward’s victory in Chonburi

Wannathida Chaisiha, 33, and Mongkol Komkla, 27, the owners of Loey Ma Na Tum Na Napa restaurant announced in a Facebook post on Sunday that “if Move Forward becomes the next government, this restaurant will offer ‘som tam pu pra la’ at 31 baht for one month”.

The post caught a lot of attention, with many people arriving to take advantage of the discount and show their support for the party.