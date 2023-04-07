Rain of fire at Buddhist temple in Nan
Water flowed and sparks flew as Nan locals performed their traditional Ched Peng ceremony at Wat Tha Lo in Phu Phiang district on Wednesday.
Residents of the surrounding Fai Kaeo neighbourhood flocked to the temple to pour water on its Phra That Tha Lo stupa and offer alms to monks.
As night fell, Bok Fai Dok rockets and Fai Phaniang fireworks bathed the sky and the temple beneath in fiery colours. Locals also competed to produce the most spectacular aerial show, launching 41 Bang Fai rockets.
The event is held annually in the northern province for locals to celebrate and reaffirm their Buddhist faith.