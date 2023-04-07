Rain of fire at Buddhist temple in Nanbackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SUNDAY, April 09, 2023
nationthailand
Rain of fire at Buddhist temple in Nan

Rain of fire at Buddhist temple in Nan

FRIDAY, April 07, 2023

Water flowed and sparks flew as Nan locals performed their traditional Ched Peng ceremony at Wat Tha Lo in Phu Phiang district on Wednesday.

Residents of the surrounding Fai Kaeo neighbourhood flocked to the temple to pour water on its Phra That Tha Lo stupa and offer alms to monks.

Rain of fire at Buddhist temple in Nan

As night fell, Bok Fai Dok rockets and Fai Phaniang fireworks bathed the sky and the temple beneath in fiery colours. Locals also competed to produce the most spectacular aerial show, launching 41 Bang Fai rockets.

Rain of fire at Buddhist temple in Nan

The event is held annually in the northern province for locals to celebrate and reaffirm their Buddhist faith.

Rain of fire at Buddhist temple in Nan

Rain of fire at Buddhist temple in Nan

 

Rain of fire at Buddhist temple in Nan Rain of fire at Buddhist temple in Nan Rain of fire at Buddhist temple in Nan

TAGS
NanTRADITIONFireworksReligious ceremoniesThai templeBuddhistBreaking News
RELATED
nationthailand