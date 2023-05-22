Cooperation key to fighting climate change, says Prayut at Escap meeting

The meeting on “Accelerating climate action in Asia and the Pacific for sustainable development” was held at the United Nations Conference Centre (UNCC) in Bangkok from May 15-19 by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Escap).

During the opening ceremony, caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha delivered pre-recorded remarks, stressing the importance of cooperation to combat climate change, and Thailand's efforts to drive forward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) based on the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP).

He backed the initiatives to fight climate change in the region, and also reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to host the Specialised Expo in Phuket in 2028.