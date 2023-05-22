Cooperation key to fighting climate change, says Prayut at Escap meeting
Thailand emphasised the importance of cooperation in the Asia Pacific to combat climate change during the annual regional meeting "79th Commission Session [CS79]” last week.
The meeting on “Accelerating climate action in Asia and the Pacific for sustainable development” was held at the United Nations Conference Centre (UNCC) in Bangkok from May 15-19 by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Escap).
During the opening ceremony, caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha delivered pre-recorded remarks, stressing the importance of cooperation to combat climate change, and Thailand's efforts to drive forward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) based on the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP).
He backed the initiatives to fight climate change in the region, and also reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to host the Specialised Expo in Phuket in 2028.
Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Thailand’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, in his capacity as chairperson of CS78, chaired the opening of the CS79, while underscoring Escap’s achievements in the past year, the importance of regional cooperation towards achieving climate goals, as well as Escap’s role in echoing regional voices in the global arena.
He handed over the Commission Session’s chairmanship to Fekitamoeloa Katoa ‘Utoikamanu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Tourism of Tonga.
Sarun Charoensuwan, permanent secretary at the Foreign Ministry, delivered Thailand’s country statement, highlighting the importance of building resilience of communities and countries against the adverse effects of climate change.
He called for the scaling up of means of implementation to assist developing countries, including least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing states, and the leveraging of digital technology and innovation in accelerating climate actions.
He also stressed on SEP as Thailand’s development approach and the Bio-Circular-Green economy model, as well as Thailand’s readiness to share these approaches, including through South-South and triangular cooperation.
The Foreign Ministry and Escap co-hosted a reception in honour of the delegates attending the CS79 at the ministry's Vithes Samosorn Hall.
Attending dignitaries included Prime Minister of Cook Islands and chair of the Pacific Islands Forum Mark Stephen Brown, President of Palau Surangel S Whipps Jr., and Prime Minister of Samoa Fiame Naomi Mata’afa.
Climate change is posing an existential threat to many Pacific Island countries.
Aside from cultural performance, there were exhibitions on Thailand’s work on sustainable development and its readiness to host the Phuket Expo 2028.
The meeting concluded on May 19 with the adoption of 11 resolutions and decisions, including holding the CS80 from April 22-26, 2024, at UNCC under the theme “Leveraging digital innovation for sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific”.
Escap is one of the five regional commissions of the United Nations. It has 53 member countries and nine associate members, and is the largest regional commission of the UN. ESCAP is the most inclusive multilateral platform in the Asia-Pacific region.