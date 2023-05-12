Protein source and methane mitigator - German scientists see insects as key

Insects could be a key factor for both issues, German scientists from the Fraunhofer research institute found.

The institute's research aims to make insects an alternative to the use of soybean-derived proteins, usually used in food and feed production.

“The large-scale growth of soybean is a major reason for the deforestation of the rainforest," Andreas Vilcinskas, head of the institute’s section ‘Bio Resources’ says. But, this solution faces an important limitation:

“Insect-derived protein is still more expensive than soybean-derived protein,“ Vilcinskas says. Therefore, the institute suggests two ways to make insect farming more economical.