Thailand’s ‘coolest school’ offers students relief from heat wave
As Thai students struggle with unusually high temperatures at the start of term, one school has earned praise for taking the heat off.
Sai Ngam Pittayakom School in Kamphaeng Phet province could be a contender for “coolest school in Thailand” after changing its hours to give students relief from the sizzling-hot weather.
Temperatures have hit a sweaty 37C in the province, which lies 350 kilometres north of Bangkok.
Since Monday, classes at Sai Ngam Pittayakom have finished early at 1.50pm and children have been allowed to go home at 2.30pm.
School authorities explained the change was made to protect children’s health from high temperatures and intense sunlight during the afternoon hours, when students usually line up for the flag-raising ceremony.
Children are especially vulnerable to heat stroke, which can be fatal if treatment is delayed. According to the Disease Control Department, 2,500-3,000 people come down with heatstroke in Thailand every year. Each year sees an average 33 deaths recorded from heat stroke.
Students at Sai Ngam Pittayakom School started lessons at 8am this week and finished classes at 1.50pm to engage in online learning, before heading home at 2.30pm.
The school said the changes would stay in place until weather conditions improve.
The announcement received widespread praise and approval on social media.