Thailand’s ‘coolest school’ offers students relief from heat wave

Sai Ngam Pittayakom School in Kamphaeng Phet province could be a contender for “coolest school in Thailand” after changing its hours to give students relief from the sizzling-hot weather.

Temperatures have hit a sweaty 37C in the province, which lies 350 kilometres north of Bangkok.

Since Monday, classes at Sai Ngam Pittayakom have finished early at 1.50pm and children have been allowed to go home at 2.30pm.