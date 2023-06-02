MasterChef UK champ Chariya brings Northern Thai cuisine to the world

Chariya impressed judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode with her extraordinary flavours.

Wallace characterised her winning offering, which included a Thai lotus tuille stuffed with coconut jelly and fried king prawns, as a "delicate little morsel packing a very big punch”.

She served a classic Northern Thai “khantoke” sharing platter for the main course, which included Wagyu sirloin steak in hang lay curry sauce and minced lamb in a spicy tomato and prawn paste.

Chariya finished her meal with a nostalgic take on strawberries and cream, paying her respects to the United Kingdom and her fond childhood memories with her grandfather.

The judges were overcome with emotion as they declared Chariya the rightful champion.

Throughout the tournament, Torode praised her passionate and honest approach to cooking, praising her great skill and interesting flavours. He declared her, "A proper master."

Chariya's enthusiasm to advocate Northern Thai cuisine in the UK using locally sourced ingredients was clear from the start of the competition.

"Thai food isn't just Tom Yam and Pad Thai; it offers an incredible variety of flavours, layers, and textures," she said.

With dreams of opening a restaurant and earning a Michelin star, Chariya is determined to demonstrate to the world the brilliance of Northern Thai cuisine, as she continues her culinary adventure.