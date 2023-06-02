Govt intervenes to rescue emaciated, sick Thai elephant from Sri Lanka

Plai Sak Surin, known as Muthu Raja among Sri Lankans, is one of three elephants the Thai government provided to the Sri Lankan government in 2001 as a gesture of goodwill.

The elephants have been used for an annual religious ceremony to honour sacred relics for more than 22 years.

However, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment received complaints from an animal rights group in Sri Lanka that the 30-year-old elephant was overworked and not receiving proper care.