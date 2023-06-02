Govt intervenes to rescue emaciated, sick Thai elephant from Sri Lanka
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is preparing to bring Plai Sak Surin, one of three Thai elephants in Sri Lanka, back to Thailand in early July after an outcry in the country about his mistreatment.
Plai Sak Surin, known as Muthu Raja among Sri Lankans, is one of three elephants the Thai government provided to the Sri Lankan government in 2001 as a gesture of goodwill.
The elephants have been used for an annual religious ceremony to honour sacred relics for more than 22 years.
However, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment received complaints from an animal rights group in Sri Lanka that the 30-year-old elephant was overworked and not receiving proper care.
Plai Sak Surin had been neglected and exhibited signs of malnourishment, Rally for Animal Rights and Environment warned. He was so emaciated his spine was visible, the group said. His skin was rough, his left front leg had become abnormal and he could not bend his knees for about eight years, the group said.
He also had abscesses on both hips and thinning footpads due to prolonged standing.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held consultations with Sri Lankan officials and medical teams to find a way to bring Plai Sak Surin back to Thailand.
As part of the process, a medical team was sent to Sri Lanka to assess his readiness for the journey home.
Officials are preparing to transport Plai Sak Surin back to Thailand in July on an Ilyushin IL-76 transport plane.
Once Plai Sak Surin returns to Thailand, he will be placed at the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang province.
The Forest Industry Organisation will choose two experienced mahouts to accompany the team from the Department of National Parks to Sri Lanka.
The team is scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka from June 6 to 9. Once Plai Sak Surin returns to Thailand, the two mahouts will continue to be responsible for his well-being, officials said.