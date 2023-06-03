Bangkok Yellow Line: 5 key facts

In a Facebook post on Friday, former Bangkok deputy governor Samart Ratchapolsitte listed the following five facts about the 30.4-kilometre monorail line that runs from Lat Phrao to Samrong:



1. Why monorail?

“Using a monorail instead of a heavy electric train is about 40% cheaper and helps the country save funds,” Samart said.

In the post, he explained that a “monorail” is an electric train system that uses only one rail or track with the train either supported or suspended from it. The first method is more popular.

A monorail carries fewer passengers than heavy electric trains used in the BTS and MRT routes, and has been chosen to cover the Lat Phrao-Samrong distance because the areas are not as densely populated, Samart said.



2. How many types of electric trains are being used in Bangkok?

There are three types of electric trains operating in the Thai capital, namely:

• Heavy electric trains run in five routes: The BTS Light and Dark Green Lines, the MRT Blue and Purple Lines, the SRT Light and Dark Red Lines and the Airport Link.

• APM (Automated People Mover): Available only in the Gold Line, the APM is an unmanned train with rubber wheels running on a concrete floor with a steel rain in the middle guiding the train.

• Monorail trains: Available in the Yellow Line and the yet-to-open Pink Line. Like the APM, monorail trains also do not require a driver and have rubber wheels running on a single track. It is ideal for narrow or sloped routes and requires a smaller structure to support. Since it carries fewer passengers, monorails are often used as a feeder transport to carry passengers to main lines.