Yellow Line to offer access to 8 shopping malls, park, two sports stadiums

Those who want to visit a park can ride the monorail to the King Rama IX Park in Prawet district, while sports lovers can ride the rail to access two sports stadiums.

Passengers can enjoy rides free of charge to 13 stations from Hua Mark station to Samrong station beginning Saturday when test run of the Yellow Line begins.

The operator, Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM) Co Ltd, will gradually extend the test run service to cover all 23 stations for a distance of 30.4 kilometres within the second week of the test run. The free test-run period will continue until the end of this month.