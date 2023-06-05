Yellow Line to offer access to 8 shopping malls, park, two sports stadiums
Passing eight shopping malls and one night market, the Yellow Line monorail when fully operational will be a boon for shoppers.
Those who want to visit a park can ride the monorail to the King Rama IX Park in Prawet district, while sports lovers can ride the rail to access two sports stadiums.
Passengers can enjoy rides free of charge to 13 stations from Hua Mark station to Samrong station beginning Saturday when test run of the Yellow Line begins.
The operator, Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM) Co Ltd, will gradually extend the test run service to cover all 23 stations for a distance of 30.4 kilometres within the second week of the test run. The free test-run period will continue until the end of this month.
Tourists and Bangkok residents can ride the Yellow Line monorail to access the shopping areas, sport stadiums and Rama IX Park by getting down at the following stations:
Lat Phrao station
- Central Lat Phrao
- Union Mall
Chokchai 4 station
- Central Festival Eastville
Bang Kapi station
- The Mall Bang Kapi
Lam Salee station
- Rajamangala National Stadium
- Hua Mark Indoor Stadium
Suan Luang Rama IX Stadium
- King Rama IX Park
- Paradise Park
- Seacon Square
- Rot Fai night market
Sri Iam station
- Central Plaza Bang Na
Samrong station
- Imperial World Samrong
The Yellow Line also has four interchange points for connecting with other mass transit systems.
Currently, only the interchange points at Samrong station and Hua Mark stations can be used.
Commuters can exit the Yellow Line and enter the BTS system at Samrong station.
At Hua Mark station, commuters can switch to the Airport Rail Link system.
In the near future, the EBM plans to open interchange points at the Lat Phrao station for passengers to switch to the MRT subway and at the Lam Salee station, they will be able to switch to the Orange Line.